Steve Smith gets engaged to girlfriend Dani Willis, see pic

Steve Smith announced his engagement to Dani Willis, a law student, on Thursday while the two were on vacation in New York. The 28-year-old got down on one knee and popped the question to his partner for five years and she said yes.

The Australian cricket captain chose New York’s Top of the Rock observation deck to propose to Willis, who he reportedly met at a bar in 2012 during the first season of the Big Bash League.

Smith announced his engagement through an Instagram post where he posted a picture of the two of them telling his fans and the world that they are now engaged. His caption read, “Today I got down on one knee and @dani_willis said YES #engaged”

Smith and Willis reached New York a week back after their trip to London, where Smith played the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The 26-year-old Willis, a student of Macquarie University, shared the same picture on her Instagram account with the caption ‘The beginning of forever’. The couple has been sharing travel pictures of their last week from the US.

Smith led the Rising Pune Supergiant to the final of Indian Super League this season but was knocked out in the group stages of Champions Trophy in England.

