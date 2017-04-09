Steve O’Keefe was fined for sexually offensive comments

The incident happened at a Cricket New South Wales function and Steve O’Keefe had accepted a code of conduct charge. The incident happened at a Cricket New South Wales function and Steve O’Keefe had accepted a code of conduct charge.

Australian spinner Steve O’Keefe was on Friday charged by Cricket Australia for drunken behaviour. Cricket Australia said in a statement that O’Keefe had made “highly inappropriate comments whilst under the influence of alcohol” and has been charged $20,000 for the offence. He also has reportedly been excluded from playing in Australia’s domestic competition towards the end of the year.

The comments were reportedly directed at teammates and their partners which also included sexual remarks to New South Wales female cricketer Rachel Haynes.

”He made comments to Rachel Haynes and her partner of a sexual nature but they weren’t homophobic,” Channel Nine journalist Neil Breen said. ”And if they were homophobic you would find he probably would have been banned from the game. …He’s admitted they were highly offensive, he’s fallen on his sword and he’s got the $20,000 fine and the ban from next year’s Matador Cup.

”Earlier in the evening he had a crack at a lot of people in the room, officials, he said things to teammates, he’s said things to the partners of teammates. Some people tried to get him out of the function. Inexplicably he was allowed into the after party after some of this behaviour.”

Breen also recalled the first incident that O’Keefe was pinned for.

”Last year in August when he came home from the Sri Lankan tour, very disappointed, he got on the booze and went to the Manly Steyne Hotel, got drunk was asked to leave, didn’t leave and the cops came,” he said.

”Then he said things to the police officers on that night like you think you’re so tough there with your gun and your badge, anyone can get a gun and a badge you just go to Goulburn and sit on your backside.

”…He gets on the drink, he’s got an issue.”

