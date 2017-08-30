Steve O’Keefe to replace injured Josh Hazlewood for Bangladesh Test

Steve O’Keefe picked up 19 wickets in the series against India. (Source: AP) Steve O’Keefe picked up 19 wickets in the series against India. (Source: AP)

Australia have called up spinner Steve O’Keefe to replace injured seamer Josh Hazlewood for the second and final Test against Bangladesh with the hosts leading 1-0 following a dramatic 20 run victory in the first Test in Dhaka. Hazlewood will return home for rehabilitation and miss the second match in Chittagong as well as the limited overs series against India. Meanwhile, seamer Kane Richardson will replace Hazlewood for the limited over series against India, the Aussies have a like-for-like replacement ready in Jackson Bird in the Test squad in Bangladesh which means a recall for O’Keefe.

“With Jackson Bird in the squad we are comfortable with our fast-bowling options for the second test and have elected to add an additional spinner given the conditions we are likely to face in Chittagong,” Australia’s head selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Wednesday.

The left arm spinner was considered unfortunate to miss out on a chance to play in the sub-continent once again having troubled India in the four-match Test series earlier this year including by picking up 12 wickets in the first Test in Pune. He finished with 19 wickets. There were suggestions that his “highly inappropriate behaviour” towards a female cricketer while drunk at an award ceremony in April resulted in him failing to get a national contract or being selected. This was his second indiscretion involving alcohol in 18 months.

The loss of Hazlewood would come as a massive blow to the Australians who face England later in the year for the historic Ashes series (begins November 23). His fellow seamers Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc have been frequent visitors to the treatment room, but Hazlewood has been the most reliable bowler since making his Test debut in 2014.

