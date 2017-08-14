Steve McComb, 54, scores 40 runs off last over to win England village cricket match

Cricket can often produce results that leaves those watching, and even those playing, scratching their heads. Such mind boggling results are most likely to be found in amateur cricket. Earlier there had been the case of a girl in South Africa who was the only one to score for her team with the rest of her teammates all being dismissed for ducks.

In the latest bizzare cricketing occurrence, an English village team playing in the Oxfordshire Cricket Association won a match by scoring a whopping 40 runs off the last over, according to BBC.com. Dorchester-on-Thames Criket Club had to chase a target of 241 set by their opponents Swinbrook.

They needed 35 off the last over and were looking down and out. The score was 206-7 and 54-year-old Steve McComb was on strike against bowler Mihai Cucos. The first ball was dispatched for a six and it was also a no-ball. the second ball, which was the legal first ball, was also dispatched for a six. Effectively, 13 runs came off the first ball of the over itself. The next ball was a dot ball but the third legitimate delvery was a four. The fourth one also sped away to the boundary line and the next three balls of the over were all dispatched for sixes.

“It was an amazing end to the game,” McComb is quoted as saying by BBC, “240 is a tough target to chase in our league and we never looked ahead of the rate. I had nothing to lose in the final over and the boundaries weren’t huge, so I knew there was a slim chance. I’ve had an arthritic ankle for many years and I can’t run very well between the wickets, as the lads constantly remind me, so I either try to score a boundary or hop for a single! When they brought the field in for the final ball I knew if I got bat on ball we’d be OK.”

