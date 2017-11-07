Steve Finn ruled out of Ashes 2017 due to knee injury

Steven Finn will miss the complete Ashes series. Steven Finn will miss the complete Ashes series.

England seamer Steven Finn has been ruled out of the upcoming Ashes due to a knee injury. The lanky bowler was hit on the knee while batting in the nets on first day of the middle practice in Perth.

The injury has now been diagnosed as torn cartilage in his left knee has failed to improve, as the English camp would have hoped.

There is no decision yet on whether he would need a surgery and the decision for the same would be taken when he reaches England. Finn was picked in the squad as a replacement for Ben Stokes who wasn’t considered for selection after the nightclub brawl.

With Mark Wood still not completely fit, Tom Curran, Tom Helm and Liam Plunkett are favourites for a call-up.

England’s first First Class match of the tour starts on Wednesday when they take on Cricket Australia XI. The management is looking to limit the workload of seamers Stuart Broad and James Anderson ahead of the opening Test. While Broad will sit out of this fixture, Anderson will miss next week’s match in Townsville.

England team to play Cricket Australia XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Jamie Overton, Jake Ball, Mason Crane, James Anderson

