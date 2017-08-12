Stephen Cook century takes South Africa A to 278/4 against India A on Day 1 of first Test

Stephen Cook’s century and his partnership with David Miller put South Africa in a commanding position. Stephen Cook’s century and his partnership with David Miller put South Africa in a commanding position.

Stephen Cook scored a century on Day 1 of the first Test between India A and South Africa A. Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat first. Cook opened the innings along with Markram. The South Africa A captain was the first to be dismissed and Shahbaz Nadeem took the first wicket. Nadeem’s next wicket came only towards the end of the day when he got Cook.

Rudi Second replaced his captain and his wicket was taken by Mohammad Siraj. But then came in David Miller. He and Cook put up a 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket. While Miller went after the bowling attack, Cook played second fiddle and accumulated runs. Cook soon got to his century and his stand with Miller put South Africa in a commanding position.

South Africa then lost Miller and Cook was also dismissed by Nadeem towards the end of the day. He faced 252 balls to reach 120 while Miller negotiated 115 deliveries to reach 78, smashing 10 boundaries and a six in the process. At stumps, Khaya Zondo was batting on 4 and Beuran Hendricks was yet to open his account.

Medium pacer Mohammed Siraj recorded figures of 2/51 while Shahbaz Nadeem had figures of 2/81 to his name. But these were the only two Indian bowlers who could penetrate the South African batting line up. Aniket Chaudhary conceded 36 runs in 16 overs while Navdee Saini bowled 14 overs for 45 runs.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 278/4 in 89 overs (Stephen Cook 120, David Miller 78, Mohammed Siraz 2/51, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/81) vs India A.

