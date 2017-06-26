Statement concerning Kohli-Kumble differences was made in real time, says Amitabh Chaudhary

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary has claimed that he was unaware of the rift between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble. On Monday after the Special General Meeting (SGM) Chaudhary stood by his earlier statement made during the Champions Trophy and said, “Smoke without fire statement concerning Kohli-Kumble differences was made in real time when I didn’t see any smoke”.

It may be recalled here that Chaudhary had earlier dismissed reports of differences between Kohli and Kumble. During the Champions Trophy, he had then said, “I cannot see any smoke at all. The appointment was made for certain time and that is ending. BCCI is following the process and Cricket Advisory Committee will take a decision,” he said. Chaudhary had also denied the rumours nad allegations about the ongoing tensions and problems between skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble due to the difference of opinions on various matters over the selection.

Meanwhile, on Monday after the SGM, Amitabh Choudhary also spoke about the appointment of a new coach and said that a final call would be taken on the new coach by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Currently, the Indian team is in the West Indies and is without a coach.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd