State associations seek deadline extension from BCCI CoA for compliance to Lodha reforms

The Committee of Administrators (COA) running the BCCI has received multiple pleas from various state associations to extend the deadline for submitting compliance report on Lodha recommendations till March 27.

The COA on February 23 had written to all state associations to submit a compliance report adhering to all Lodha diktats by March 1.

However disqualified members of 20 state units have written to COA led by Vinod Rai that they need more clarity and since joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary’s plea in Supreme Court is pending for hearing on March 27, the COA should wait till then.

“Yes, a letter is being sent to the COA as we feel they should wait till March 27 as Amitabh’s plea is pending in Supreme Court. Some clarity is still required regarding cumulative tenure of 9 or 18 years. It will be prudent if we can wait rather than being in a tearing hurry to fill up compliance report,” a state unit official told PTI.

Amitabh Chaudhary has filed a plea in SC that seeks clarification on scope of COA taking over the management rather than ensuring smooth transition to the new administration.