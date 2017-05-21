‘Starting preparation for ICC Champions Trophy,’ says Shikhar Dhawan, see pic

Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the Indian squad that travel to England for the Champions Trophy in June. (Source: Instagram) Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the Indian squad that travel to England for the Champions Trophy in June. (Source: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan seems to have already started preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy. Dhawan posted an image on his Instagram handle saying, “Off to gym guys..starting preparing for champions trophy now!!”

Dhawan has been included in the Indian squad that travel to England for the Champions Trophy in June. He may have had to endure patchy form over the past couple of years with the Indian team and has been out of the national side for quite some time. But he has had a successful stint in the IPL this year, where he was making his comeback into competitive cricket after a layoff due to injury.

Dhawan was, for the better part of the league stages, only behind his Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner in terms of most runs scored in the tournament. In 14 matches he played, he scored 479 runs, averaging 36.84 and with a highest of 77. He has since been overtaken by Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir and is now third in the standings for the Orange Cap.

Dhawan’s inclusion was met with a lot of flak with many arguing that Gambhir deserved the opening slot instead of him. But Dhawan had also been one of India’s star performers in the 2013. He and Rohit Sharma formed a formidable opening pair and was a big reason for India winning the trophy.

