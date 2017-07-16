Seriously considered applying for India head coach job, says Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie has taken charge of Papua New Guinea on an interim basis. (Source: AP) Jason Gillespie has taken charge of Papua New Guinea on an interim basis. (Source: AP)

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie while talking to cricket.com.au admitted that he “seriously considered” about applying for Indian team coach’s job but later dropped it after having a discussion about the same with family.

“I talked a lot about that with my family,” Gillespie told of his decision to not apply for India’s head coaching role.

“I to’ed and fro’ed. I had days where I thought, ‘right, I’m definitely applying for it, I’m going to have a crack and see how far I get’. “Other days where I wasn’t so sure. In the end I just felt I wasn’t quite ready for that opportunity. “I think it would have been a wonderful job and I congratulate Ravi Shastri on getting that job. “Maybe one day in a couple of years that’d be something I’d seriously consider,” he said.

While India’ head coach position has been taken up by Ravi Shastri, Sri Lankan team are in a hunt of a new head coach after Graham Ford stepped down from the post earlier. The Sri Lankan board for now have named Nic Pothas as the interim coach for two home series. Talking about applying for the coach’s position, Gillespie said that it would be a wonderful job but suggested that they didn’t really have a history of sticking with coaches for long time.

“It’d be a wonderful job (coaching Sri Lanka), Gillespie said.

“Sri Lanka was one of my favourite places to tour as a player, I loved playing cricket there, I love the country, it’d be a fantastic job. “But, and this is with all due respect, they haven’t had a history of sticking with their coaches for too long so that would definitely be in the back of all coaches’ minds. “The recent history over last five or so years, there’s been a high turnover of coaches so that certainly would be in the back of coaches’ minds – it’d be in the back of my mind,” he said.

Talking about getting the job, the former Australian bowler suggested that it depends upon how a coach thinks he can make a difference.

“You’ve always just got to have an approach to just select the best guy,” he said. “If it’s a local guy, it’s a local guy. If it’s an international, then so be it. “You certainly don’t want to get up in the politics of all that. All you can do as a coach is present your case on how you think you can make a difference and help the team perform better. “If you’re the best man for the job, then you should get offered that opportunity. “Speaking as a coach, you only want to be judged on whether you think you can make a difference and help the side, and that’s how it should be. We’ll have to wait and see on what jobs come up in the future,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd