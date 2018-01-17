Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Zimbabwe off to a brisk start

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka will aim to kickstart with a win against Zimbabwe. (Source: Twitter) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka will aim to kickstart with a win against Zimbabwe. (Source: Twitter)

In the second match of the tri-series comprising Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh, it is now the turn of the first two teams to clash at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. In the first game of the series, Bangladesh steamrolled past Zimbabwe in their run chase. The African nation, now, have more reasons to make their talent shine and what better opportunity than to face a Sri Lanka side which is clearly beleaguered with multiple changes and disappointing run in the limited over contests over the past year. Down in the dumps, Sri Lanka will be looking for a resurgence led by Angelo Mathews under the tutelage of Chandika Hathurusingha.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, and Updates, 2nd ODI:

1200 hrs IST: Tackling spin does not seem to be a problem for Zimbabwe today. Mire and Masakadza have brought up the 50-run stand. Akila Dananjaya is on the receiving end as he leaks 11 runs of the eight over. Zim are 55/0 after 8 ovs.

1150 hrs IST: Solomon Mire is taking the attack to the Lankan attack. Slams two boundaries in one over of Suranga Lakmal. After 5 overs, Zim are 30/0.

1143 hrs IST: Brisk start by Zimbabwe as they reach 19/0 after 3 overs.

1140 hrs IST: Following the footsteps of Bangladesh, Mathews introduces spin from the other end in the form of Akila Dananjaya.

1130 hrs IST: A couple of boundaries in the first over and Zimbabwe are off to a flyer. Mathews is not pleased. Zim are 8/0 after the first over

1112 hrs IST: Angelo Mathews wins the toss and opts to field first.

1100 hrs IST: Welcome to the live coverage of the second ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. We are all set to begin with the second match of the Tri-Series which also features Bangladesh who have won the first match.

TEAMS:

Sri Lanka XI: Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Wanidu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera

Zimbabwe XI: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor, Brendan Taylor(w), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer(c), Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd