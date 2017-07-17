Sri Lanka’s ODI loss to Zimbabwe ‘healthy’ for cricket, says R Ashwin

R Ashwin had a slight scare during practice on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) R Ashwin had a slight scare during practice on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

Ravichandran Ashwin said that Zimbabwe’s win over Sri Lanka in the recently concluded One Day International series is “healthy” for cricket. Sri Lanka was sent to a 3-2 defeat at home by Zimbabwe and that comes ahead of India’s tour of the country for a three match Test series that will be followed by a five-match ODI series and a standalone T20I match.

“With regard to Zimbabwe winning over Sri Lanka, that’s how the game goes, anybody can lose, anybody can win. Tomorrow Afghanistan may beat someone, so that’s the way the sport needs to (go). It is very healthy for the game,” Ashwin is quoted as saying by PTI. Zimbabwe’s win is followed by a Test match in which the visitors have given Sri Lanka a run for their money.

Ashwin is part of the team that Virat Kohli will lead to Sri Lanka. Apart from the ICC Champions Trophy, it is the first time Kohli will lead India to an away series as the team’s captain in all three formats. India also recently appointed Ravi Shastri as their new head coach after the departure of Anil Kumble. Kumble left after falling out with Kohli and India’s process of appointing the new coaching staff has been marked by a lack of transparency and uncertainty. Ashwin was reluctant to comment on the state of affairs.

“I think, the new coach or the new support staff, it does not come under my jurisdiction, it is not something I will take a call on,” said the spinner, “I am not being diplomatic, it will be unfair for me to pass a comment on that. Likewise always, the Indian team moves on, India moves on (and) we have to find out in course of time, how it is going.”

India’s tour of Sri Lanka starts with the first Test on July 21. In the team that was announced on Monday, it was revealed that injured opener Murali Vijay will be replaced by Shikhar Dhawan.

