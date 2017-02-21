Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella banned after T20 dissent

Niroshan Dickwella will miss Wednesday’s third and final Twenty20 against Australia in Adelaide (Source: AP) Niroshan Dickwella will miss Wednesday’s third and final Twenty20 against Australia in Adelaide (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella was suspended for two limited-overs matches today after he was punished for dissent during last week’s pulsating Twenty20 win over Australia.

The wicketkeeper and opening batsman was docked two demerit points and fined 30 percent of his match fee for his aggrieved reaction to being given out caught behind on Sunday, reaching five points and triggering an automatic ban.

Australia wicketkeeper Tim Paine was fined 15 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for taunting

Dickwella over the dismissal in Geelong.

Dickwella was punished after he paused to view the replay, kicked the turf and stared over his shoulder “for a

prolonged period of time”, an International Cricket Council statement said.

The suspension means Dickwella will miss Wednesday’s third and final Twenty20 against Australia in Adelaide, when the hosts will seek a consolation win.

Sri Lanka clinched victory on the very last ball on Sunday when Chamara Kapugedera hammered a boundary, following Asela Gunaratne’s 84 not out off 46 balls.