Sri Lankan youngsters are not performing well, says Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan has stated that under performing youngsters and an unsettling combination of the Lankan side has contributed to its poor run of form.

“We lost in the Zimbabwe series for the first time ever in Sri Lanka that means we’re not performing well,” Murali, who is the spin bowling consultant of Bengal’s Vision 2020 programme, said and added, “We have the talent but at the moment a lot of senior players are retired. The younger players are not performing well. Too many are playing and every time the team is changed.”

Speaking about the aggressive Indian batting Murali said, “India will have a better opportunity than Sri Lanka this time. The wicket there is good for batting in the first two days then it starts to spin… So always who bats first have a better chance of winning,” Murali said.

Hoping that R Ashwin does well in his 50th Test, Murali said, “He’s is a very good bowler and he will do well in this wicket. Also, they have Jadeja as the spinner so third, fourth and fifth day onwards spinners will play a vital role in this Test.”

Crediting the Indian batsmen for negating the threat of Rangan Herath, he said, “Wicket didn’t help much and India batted well on the first two days.”

It may be recalled here that Murali has been critical of Sri Lankan players before. He had said that Sri Lanka does not have capable players to play in the IPL. “At the moment, Sri Lanka does not have capable players to play in the IPL. Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and England, there are a lot of good players there. The tournament can have 32 international players, our guys don’t fit into it,” he had said.

