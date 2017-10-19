Sri Lankan cricket team security assured in Lahore: Pakistan Foreign Secretary

Diwali 2017
Sri Lanka will play a T20 International (the third and final T20I) in Lahore on October 29 at the end of their current series with Pakistan being played in UAE.

Sri Lanka should not entertain any fears over its cricket team visiting Lahore, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has said.

“We are glad that Sri Lanka has decided to visit Pakistan. Our people will cheer for both teams,” Janjua said last night while answering a question. She was addressing the Pakistan Alumni Association’s inaugural meeting here.

“Have no security fears we assure the safety and security for the visit,” she added.

Sri Lanka Cricket decided to go ahead with the visit to Lahore despite security concerns raised by some 40 contracted players on going there.

Sri Lanka were the last international side to tour Pakistan in 2009 and since then Pakistan have been using UAE as their offshore home venue.

Sri Lanka’s team bus came under a terrorist attack near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in March 2009, causing injuries to several players. Seven people — including six Paksitani policemen — were killed in that attack.

