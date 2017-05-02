Latest News
  • Sri Lankan attack has what it takes to win Champions Trophy, says coach Allan Donald

Sri Lankan attack has what it takes to win Champions Trophy, says coach Allan Donald

Allan Donald began his appointment as Sri Lanka's interim bowling coach, and said that the squad has the potential to win Champions Trophy.

By: AFP | Colombo | Published:May 2, 2017 8:09 pm
Allan Donald is hired by the Sri Lankan cricket board as a fast bowling consultant ahead of Champions Trophy.

Famed South African paceman Allan Donald began his appointment as Sri Lanka’s interim bowling coach, declaring the squad has the potential to claim victory in next month’s Champions Trophy.

Donald was hired by the Sri Lankan cricket board as a fast bowling consultant ahead of the tournament in England.

“The Sri Lankan attack has what it takes to win the tournament,” he told reporters at the cricket board headquarters.

“Sri Lanka has a lot of skills. Lot of leadership with the ball… what is there to be scared of?” Donald said his was an “inspirational role” and he would be working closely with the squad to assess their individual goals, health condition and personalities.

Sri Lanka head coach Graham Ford, a fellow South African, has been preparing the 15-man squad led by Angelo Mathews for the 50-over tournament starting June 1.

Donald will work with Sri Lankan pace bowling coaches Chaminda Vaas, Champaka Ramanayake, Ravindra Pushpakumara and Nuwan Zoysa.

Donald was one of Test cricket’s top fast bowlers between 1992 and 2002, taking 330 wickets in 72 Tests at an average of 22.25.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad