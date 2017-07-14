Rangana Herath surpasses Malcolm Marshall with 377 Test wickets, becomes fifth spinner to take more than 250 wickets at home

Muttiah Muralitharan but the latter’s retirement let Rangana Herath take over the mantle as Sri Lanka’s wicket-taker in chief. (Source: AP) Muttiah Muralitharan but the latter’s retirement let Rangana Herath take over the mantle as Sri Lanka’s wicket-taker in chief. (Source: AP)

Veteran Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath crossed yet another milestone in his Test career when he took his 250th wicket at home on the first day of the first Test against Zimbabwe. He is only the fifth spinner to do so in the longest format of the game. He has taken three wickets thus far which means that he has taken a total of 251 wickets at home in his career. Herath now has 377 wickets and has thus overtaken West Indies great Malcolm Marshall.

Herath took 147 matches to reach the milestone while Marshall played a total of 151 Tests in his career. In the list of spin bowlers with most wickets at home in Test matches, Muttiah Muralitharan leads the pack with 493 scalps. He is followed by Anil Kumble (350), Shane Warne (319), Harbhajan Singh (265) and Herath. Muralitharan also leads the charts for most wickets taken in Tests overall with a whopping 800 wickets. He is followed by Warne with 708 and Kumble with 619. Herath is 16th on this list.

Herath has spent the early part of his career in the shadows of Muralitharan but the latter’s retirement let Herath take over the mantle as Sri Lanka’s wicket-taker in chief. His moment of reckoning came in 2012 when he ended up becoming the leading wicket taker of the year. Herath also led the Sri Lankan side on multiple occasions in the absence of regular skipper Angelo Mathews. He is only the third Sri Lankan bowler after Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas and, in Sri Lanka’s series against Bangladesh, Herath became the second Sri Lankan player to have taken 1000 first class wickets.

