Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Openers give Sri Lanka 2-1 lead in ODI series

In 295 one-day internationals before the Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe series began, no team had chased the 300-plus total in Sri Lanka. Now, it has happened twice in one week. First Zimbabwe in the first ODI and now Sri Lanka in the third ODI have achieved the feat. While Zimbabwe’s win gave them their first ever win over Lanka in any format, the home team’s win by eight wickets in Hambantota on Thursday gave them a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a target of 311 runs, Sri Lanka were given a solid platform by their openers Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka. Both scored centuries and shared a 229-run stand before Upul Tharanga and Kusal Medis finished the chase in 47.2 overs.

The centuries from Sri Lanka openers overshadowed the rescue act of Hamilton Masakadza, who himself scored a century, for Zimbabwe. Opening the batting for Zimbabwe, Masakadza lost his partner Solomon Mire early but a 127-run stand for the second wicket gave his team a chance to post a respectable total.

Tarisai Musakanda scored 48 runs from 57 balls to help Masakadza build the innings before he was dismissed. Masakadza scored 111 runs before being dismissed when his team’s score read 192 for 3.

Sean Williams scored 47 runs and helped Zimbabwe take the score past 250. They did not like crossing 300 before a late cameo by Peter Moor help lift his team. He scored unbeaten 24 runs off 11 balls which took Zimbabwe past 200.

