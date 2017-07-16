Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Only Test Day 3: Sikandar Raza rescue act puts Zimbabwe in strong position

Sikandar Raza remained unbeaten at 87 against Sri Lanka in only Test match at Colombo. (Source: Twitter) Sikandar Raza remained unbeaten at 87 against Sri Lanka in only Test match at Colombo. (Source: Twitter)

Zimbabwe displayed yet another brilliant show with the bat against Sri Lanka in Colombo in one-off Test after they ended third day’s play at 252/6. Riding on Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten 97, the visitors managed to take a lead of 262 runs in second innings with 4 wickets in hand.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka had a perfect start to the fist session of day’s play. They began the proceedings from their overnight score of 293/7. Asela Gunaratne walked out to bat with Rangana Herath and the two added a total of 39 runs before Herath was stumped out by Chakabva off Sean Williams bowling after the left-hander danced down the track. Though, the wicket-keeper made a fumble in collecting the ball but he eventually managed to successfully disturnb the wood work. Next came in Suranga Lakmal who too chipped in with 14 runs before getting out to captain Graeme Cremer while Gunaratane was cleaned up by Cremer.

Zimbabwe skipper in the process bagged a five-wicket haul. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 346 trailing the visitors by 10 runs. The Graeme Cremer-led side began the second innings in the most disappointing manner. Herath and Perera’s spin web pushed them on to the backfoot. Herath ripped apart the top order while Perera picked the crucial wicket of Craig Ervine. Zimbabwe were left tottering at 23/4 but their misery continued as Cremer’s men lost half their side at a team score of 59.

Later, a stand between Raza and Peter Moor provided Zimbabawe with some resistance as the two compiled a total of 86 runs before Moor was removed by Jumara for 40 after Dinesh Chandimal set the field in perfect manner. He asked Gunathilaka to stand a bit away from boundary ropes. Chandimal’s plan did work as Moor hooked a short delivery from Kumara straight in the hands of Gunathilaka at backward square leg.

Zimbabwe didn’t face any further loss in wickets column as Raza and Malcolm Waller compiled an unbeaten partnership of 107 runs for sixth wicket. Waller remained not out on 57.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd