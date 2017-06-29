Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When and where to watch the first ODI , live TV coverage, time in IST

Sri Lanka is playing host to Zimbabwe in a bilateral series. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka is playing host to Zimbabwe in a bilateral series. (Source: AP)

After a disappointing outing in the Champions Trophy, the Sri Lankan side will be looking towards the Zimbabwe series as a fresh challenge and bring some consistency in the side. What they will also look to do is improve on the weak areas of the team, fielding being one of those. Led by Angelo Mathews the Lankans will be under pressure and hence will look to secure the series without many hiccups. This will be a good outing to test the bench strength, especially with the series against India coming up. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, led by captain Graeme Cremer will look at this series (first bilateral in 15 years) as an opportunity to showcase their talent and prove that they no longer be considered as minnows.

When is the first ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe?

The first ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe will be played on Friday, June 30, 2017.

What time is the first ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe?

The first ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe begins at 10 AM IST (Friday morning). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Ten Sports for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the first ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe being played?

The first ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe is being played at the Galle International Stadium, Galle.

How do I follow the first ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live?

The first ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe can be streamed live on sonyliv. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

