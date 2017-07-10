Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to field first in decider

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 5th ODI: Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in the decider at Hambantota. (Source: Twitter) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live cricket score, 5th ODI: Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in the decider at Hambantota. (Source: Twitter)

Zimbabwe grabbed an emphatic win by 4 wickets in the fourth ODI of the 5-match series and the two sides battle it out against each in the decider. The visitors won the first match and faced defeat in the second and third games. But in a rain-curtailed match on Saturday, Zimbabwe managed to level the 5-match series against Sri Lanka after they bagged a win by 4 wickets in the 4th ODI at Hambantota. Later, the play was put to halt due to rain after 21st over when Zimbabwe’s score read 139/5. The target for Zimbabwe was eventually reduced to 209 in 31 overs. Craig Ervine began the proceedings in an aggressive fashion and hammered Sri Lankan bowlers to score unbeaten 69 and win the match for his team.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe scores and updates: TOSS: Zimbabwe have won the toss and they have elected to field first in the deciding game.

Sri Lanka XI:

Zimbabwe XI:

