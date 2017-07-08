Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket score, 4th ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat at Hambantota

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI: Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in 4th ODI at Hambantota. (Source: Twitter) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI: Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in 4th ODI at Hambantota. (Source: Twitter)

Hosts Sri Lanka grabbed an emphatic win in the third match of the 5-match ODI series against Zimbabwe to take a 2-1 lead. Angelo Mathews side will now look to capitalise on this lead and seal series in this fourth encounter. On the other side, Zimbabwe would be looking to level the series. The home side lost the first match but bounced back in superb fashion to clinch victories in the second and third match. Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka anchored their side to an emphatic win after the two openers chipped in with individual hundreds in the third game. While Hasaranga who made his debut in the second match of the series and bagged a hat-trick to become only third bowler to achieve the feat has also been impressive in the two matches that he has played. For Zimbabwe, it’s Hamilton Masakadza who has proved his worth with the bat.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live scores and updates: Toss: Sri Lanka have won the toss and they have elected to bat first

Sri Lanka squad: AD Mathews, PVD Chameera, A Dananjaya, PWH de Silva, N Dickwella†, ANPR Fernando, DAS Gunaratne, MD Gunathilaka, CK Kapugedera, CBRLS Kumara, SL Malinga, BKG Mendis, PADLR Sandakan, WU Tharanga

Zimbabwe squad: AG Cremer, RP Burl, TL Chatara, CJ Chibhabha, CR Ervine, H Masakadza, SF Mire, PJ Moor†, CB Mpofu, CT Mumba, TK Musakanda, R Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, DT Tiripano, MN Waller, SC Williams

