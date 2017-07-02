Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live 2nd ODI score: Sri Lanka look to bounce back after defeat in first match

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Sikandar Raza and Malcolm Waller scored fifty each. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Sikandar Raza and Malcolm Waller scored fifty each.

Sri Lanka could not defend a total of 316 at Galle in the first ODI. Solomon Mire led Zimbabwe to a famous win over Angelo Mathews’ men in their own stomping ground. Mire scored 116 off just 96 balls. Sikandar Raza and Malcolm Waller then squared things off for Zimbabwe with more than two overs to spare. The loss told volumes of the decline of Sri Lanka. There is still a good part of the series left and Sri Lanka will be looking to bounce back. Catch live scores and updates of the second ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe here.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe score and Live updates:

