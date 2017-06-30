Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka past 200-run mark with Tharanga-Mathews stand against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live: Gunathilaka and Mendis scored fifty each to boost Sri Lanka’s score past 150. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live: Gunathilaka and Mendis scored fifty each to boost Sri Lanka’s score past 150.

Post the Champions Trophy campaign, Sri Lanka have a chance to get things moving in the 50-overs format as they host Zimbabwe for a five-match ODI series, which will be followed by a lone Test to be played on July 14. Post the Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara era, Sri Lankan cricket team has lost their supremacy in the subcontinent. With Lasith Malinga banned for a year, Angelo Mathews-led side will be up against a team that has nothing to lose. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have a chance to improve their ICC ODI rankings. Catch all live score and updates of the match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe here.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 192/3 after 34 overs. Kusal Mendis’ 80-ball 86 has pushed Sri Lanka’s total close to 200 after they lost Niroshan Dickwella early in their innings. Mathews and Tharanga in the middle, hosts look to set a mammoth total in the first ODI.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Mathews(c), Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Amila Aponso, Akila Dananjaya

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor(w), Malcolm Waller, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer(c), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara

