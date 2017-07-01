Lasith Malinga falls ill, to miss second ODI against Zimbabwe

Lasith Malinga took one wicket for 51 runs in the first ODI against Zimbabwe. Lasith Malinga took one wicket for 51 runs in the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka cricket board has said that premier fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who has been at the center of controversy after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, will miss the second one-day international against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Malinga has been ruled out after catching a viral influenza and been advised a two-day rest.

“Medical reports have ruled him out of the next game and recommended a rest period of 48 hours,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement, which also added that Lakshan Sandakan did not play in the first game due to the same bug.

Things are not going right for Malinga recently. The 33-year-old was slapped with a six-month ban earlier this week by the country’s sports minister after he compare the minister with a monkey.

During the first ODI against Zimbabwe, which the visitors won by six wickets after chasing down Sri Lanka 317-run target, Malinga took one wicket and gave away giving away 51 runs from his nine overs.

Sports Minister of Sri Lanka Dayasiri Jayasekera had asked the Sri Lankan team to get fit or leave with the example of Malinga, saying the the bowler was unfit. Malinga then compared the minister to a monkey and aceepted it.

After giving the team a three month dealine to get fit, the sports minister said that the side playing against Zimbabwe were below the internationally accepted fitness level.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Zimbabwe have big gaps in between series and that’s probably our biggest challenge, says Heath Streak