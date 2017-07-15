Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Hosts end Day 2 at 293/7, Graeme Cremer’s 3 wickets gives visitors the edge

Graeme Cremer celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal during the second day’s play of the only test in Colombo. (Source: AP) Graeme Cremer celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal during the second day’s play of the only test in Colombo. (Source: AP)

The first Test between Zimbabawe and Sri Lanka has been quite a topsy turvy ride. After the visitors put up a competitive 356 on the first day, Sri Lanka came back strongly to post 293/7 on the second. However, with just three wickets in hand the hosts are still trailing by 83 runs. This makes day 3 quite an interesting contest.

Earlier, Sri Lanka began the day on a positive note when they bagged the last 2 opposition wickets within the first five overs of the day. Veteran Ranag Herath bagged yet another five-wicket haul.

Openers Tharanga and Karunaratne then gave a good start for the hosts and brought up a 50-run stand.Tharanga also notched up his fifty. But after that Sri Lanka lost a few qucik wickets to be reduced to 116/3. From thereon Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal steadied the ship. Chandimal scored a gritty knock of 55 of 100 deliveries while Mathews scored 41.

But toward the end of the day Zimabawe came back strongly, to pick three more wickets and keep the balance in balance. Skipper Graeme Cremer was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets. With Sri Lanka trailing by just 63 runs, it will be an exciting contest tomorrow.

Sri Lanka Squad

Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

Zimbabwe Squad

Regis Chakabva (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Peter Moor, Graeme Cremer (c), Chris Mpofu, Donald Tiripano

