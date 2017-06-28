Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Dinesh Chandimal left out for first two ODIs

Dinesh Chandimal has been left out of the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe. (Source: PTI) Dinesh Chandimal has been left out of the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe. (Source: PTI)

Dinesh Chandimal has not been included in the 13-member Sri Lankan squad for the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe, beginning on June 30. However uncapped allrounder Wanidu Hasaranga was named in the squad along with Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Madushanka and Dushmantha Chameera.

Chandimal finished his Champions Trophy campaign with only 12 runs after scoring 656 runs in 2016 to become the highest ODI scorer for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha said that they are now looking at different combinations as the conditions in Galle are different. He said, “We only selected the side for the first two games. We haven’t selected the side for the rest of the series.”

“We are looking at different combinations and that’s one of the reasons why we have selected this team to play in Galle. The conditions in Galle will be a bit different to those in Hambantota. If we are bringing in any youngsters, we wanted to make sure we have some senior players in the team as well.”

He explained the reason why Chandimal was left out. “We didn’t want to bring 4-5 youngsters in the team. And that is the reason – with Danushka opening and batting well and Upul just coming back after suspension and scoring runs we went with that combination, so Upul to play and that’s the only reason Dinesh as left out of this squad. But he is in our plans,” he said.

