Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Day 4: Kusal Mendis keeps hosts in the hunt for record-chase, Zimbabwe 7 wickets away from win

Graeme Cremer was once again picked up a couple of wicekts while Kusal Mendis scored a fluent half-century to keep Sri Lanka’s hopes of chasing a record 388 alive. (Source: AP) Graeme Cremer was once again picked up a couple of wicekts while Kusal Mendis scored a fluent half-century to keep Sri Lanka’s hopes of chasing a record 388 alive. (Source: AP)

Day 4 of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe took another interesting turn as Kusal Mendis scored a fluent half-century to keep Sri Lanka’s hopes of chasing a record 388 alive. At stumps, the Lankans were 170 for three at stumps, with Mendis (60) batting alongside Angelo Mathews (17) at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

For the visitor’s the spinners did most of the damage. Skipper, Graeme Cremer was once again the among the wickets as he claimed the duo of Upul Tharanga (27) and Dinesh Chandimal (15). While opener Dimuth Karunaratne was dismissed by Sean Williams for 49.

However, it was Mendis and Mathews who put together an unbeaten 37-run stand to keep Sri Lanka in the game.

Earlier, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 377 and Sikandar Raza top scored for the visitors with a brilliant 127. In his maiden Test century, Raza hit nine fours and a solitary six. It was Raza’s innings which bailed out the visitors after they were reduced to 59/5 on day 3. His 144-run partnership with Waller proved decisive. For the

For the host’s left-arm spinner Rangana Herath took his tally to 11 wickets in the match as he finished with figures of 6-133. Incidentally, this was his 31st five wicket haul in Test match cricket.

Meanwhile, with 218 runs needed on the last day, Zimbabwe is on the cusp of history as they seek their first-ever Test win against Sri Lanka. All they need to create history is just seven more Lankan wickets.

