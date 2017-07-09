Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 5th ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch 5th ODI , live TV coverage, time in IST

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 5th ODI: Zimbabwe eye maiden series win over Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter/ICC) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 5th ODI: Zimbabwe eye maiden series win over Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter/ICC)

After securing a four-wicket win in a rain-curtailed match, Zimbabwe eye maiden series win over Sri Lanka as the two teams square off in the decider on Monday. Zimbabwe, who have surprised everyone after notching wins in the first and fourth ODIs, will rely on Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire and Craig Ervine to continue to make their mark against Lanka. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will feel the heat after failing to defend a total of 300 at Hambantota. With openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella in sublime form, hosts will hope for a similar start when they come out to bat on Monday. However, bowling continues to be an area of concern for both the sides. Before the current ODI series, Zimbabwe had beaten Sri Lanka twice in 30 ODIs since 2000.

When is the fifth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe?

The fifth and the final one-day international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played on Monday, July 10, 2017. Zimbabwe levelled the series with a four-wicket win in the fourth ODI and will look to claim their maiden series win over Sri Lanka.

What time is the fifth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe?

The fifth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe begins at 9:45 AM IST (Monday morning). The toss is scheduled to be 30 minutes before the first ball is bowled in Hambantota. For everything, and anything, IndianExpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the fifth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe being played?

The venue of the fifth one-day international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe is the same as the fourth ODI. The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 5th ODI will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRIC Stadium), Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

How do I follow the fifth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live?

The fifth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe will be broadcast on Ten Sports Network and can be streamed live on SonyLIV. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

