Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 4th ODI: Zimbabwe level series after 4-wicket win

In a rain-curtailed match, Zimbabwe managed to level the 5-match series against Sri Lanka after they bagged a win by 4 wickets in the 4th ODI at Hambantota. Initially, chasing a target of 301, the visitors got a decent start from the openers but lost a couple of quick wickets in the form of Hamilton Masakadza and Mire. Masakadza chipped in with 28 while Mire scored 43.

But the play was put to halt due to rain after 21st over when Zimbabwe’s score read 139/5.

The target for Zimbabwe was eventually reduced to 209 in 31 overs. Craig Ervine began the proceedings in an aggressive fashion and hammered Sri Lankan bowlers to score unbeaten 69 .

Earlier, Sri Lanka rode on yet another flamboyant opening partnership between Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka to score 300/6 in 50 overs against Zimbabwe in 4th ODI of the five-match series.

After winning the toss, hosts Sri Lanka elected to bat first and Dickwella and Gunathilaka compiled a record partnership of 209 runs for the first wicket to etch their name in the record books and become the first pair to score a 200-run partnership consecutively in ODIs.

Dickwella went on to register his second hundred on the trot of the series while Gunathilaka was dismissed for 87. Malcolm Waller first cleaned up Gunathilaka and later trapped Dickwella in front of the stumps.

