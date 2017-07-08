Latest News

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 4th ODI: Twitter hails Zimbabwe’s series leveling win

Zimbabwe level the five-match series 2-2 after winning the fourth match by 4 wickets. In a rain-curtailed match, the visitors rode on Craig Ervine's unbeaten 69 to win the match. Earlier, after winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and the two openers, Dickwella and Gunathilaka scored 209 runs for the first wicket.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 8, 2017 7:17 pm
sri lanka vs zimbabwe, sl vs zim, zimbabwe cricket, solomon mire Zimbabwe won the match by 4 wickets. (Source: Express Archive)
The two etched their name in the record books after they smashed a partnership of 200 runs for the second consecutive time in the series to become the first pair to achieve the feat. Their efforts though went in vain as Zimbabwe won the match. Here’s how Twitter reacted on Zimbabwe’s 4-wicket win.

 

 

 

 

 

 

