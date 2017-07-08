Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 4th ODI: Twitter hails Zimbabwe’s series leveling win

Zimbabwe won the match by 4 wickets. (Source: Express Archive) Zimbabwe won the match by 4 wickets. (Source: Express Archive)

Zimbabwe level the five-match series 2-2 after winning the fourth match by 4 wickets. In a rain-curtailed match, the visitors rode on Craig Ervine’s unbeaten 69 to win the match. Earlier, after winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and the two openers, Dickwella and Gunathilaka scored 209 runs for the first wicket.

The two etched their name in the record books after they smashed a partnership of 200 runs for the second consecutive time in the series to become the first pair to achieve the feat. Their efforts though went in vain as Zimbabwe won the match. Here’s how Twitter reacted on Zimbabwe’s 4-wicket win.

Zim win another Cricket game against Sri Lanka! #SLvZIM pic.twitter.com/OGwV4NzcL3 — Kirsty Coventry (@KirstyCoventry) 8 July 2017

Sri Lanka defeated India in a Champions Trophy match in England. But they have lost 2 ODIs to Zimbabwe at home. #SLvZim — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) 8 July 2017

Series alive..well done @ZimCricketv #SLvZIM To be fair.. SL were handicapped with the rain and light…could not use Malinga etc. — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) 8 July 2017

