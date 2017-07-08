Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 4th ODI: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka’s record partnership anchor hosts to 300/6

Niroshan Dickwella scored second consecutive hundred of the series. (Source: Twitter) Niroshan Dickwella scored second consecutive hundred of the series. (Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka rode on yet another flamboyant opening partnership between Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka to score 300/6 in 50 overs against Zimbabwe in 4th ODI of the five-match series. After winning the toss, hosts Sri Lanka elected to bat first and Dickwella and Gunathilaka compiled a record partnership of 209 runs for the first wicket to etch their name in the record books and become the first pair to score a 200-run partnership consecutively in ODIs.

Dickwella went on to register his second hundred on the trot of the series while Gunathilaka was dismissed for 87. Malcolm Waller first cleaned up Gunathilaka and later trapped Dickwella in front of the stumps.

Two quick wickets did affect the scoring rate for Sri Lanka but Upul Tharanga and captain Angelo Mathews held on to the innings. The left-right combination began to play some aggressive strokes but Tharanga was dismissed by Sikandar Raza after the left-hander played on the ball on to his stumps.

Gunaratane and Mendis’ stay at the crease were a brief one as the two were out for 1 and 0 respectively. But skipper Angelo Mathews’ 42 provided them with much needed pace in the scoring-rate

Sri Lanka lead the series 2-1 and a win in this match would anchor them to an unassailable lead against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe were once again sloppy in the field in this clash too. They had earlier, dropped two catches during the course.

Zimbabwe now need 301 to chase down a target of runs to stay alive in the series.

