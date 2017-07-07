Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 4th ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch 4th ODI , live TV coverage, time in IST

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Sri Lanka look to take unassailable lead in the fourth match of the five-match series. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Sri Lanka look to take unassailable lead in the fourth match of the five-match series.

Sri Lanka grabbed a 2-1 lead over Zimbabwe in Hambantota after defeating the visitors by 8 wickets in the third match of the five-ODI series. Riding on Dickwella and Gunathilaka’s individual hundreds, the home side cruised to a eight-wicket win while chasing a stiff target of 311. Earlier, Zimbabwe scored 310/8 in 50 overs after opener Hamilton Masakadza scored his fifth ODI hundred while opening the innings. Sri Lanka would now seek to take an unassailable lead in this fourth encounter of the series.

When is the fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe? The fourth one-day international of the five-match series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played on Saturday, July 8, 2017 in . Sri Lanka took 2-1 lead after attaining an emphatic win by 8 wickets on Thursday.

What time is the fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe? The fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe begins at 9:45 AM IST (Saturday morning). The toss is scheduled to be 30 minutes before the first ball is bowled in Hambantota. Before that, you may tune in on Ten Sports for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe being played? The venue of the fourth one-day international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe same as the third ODI. The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 4th ODI will be played Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

How do I follow the fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live? The fourth ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe can be streamed live on SonyLIV. For live telecast, tune into Ten 1 HD and Ten 3. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

