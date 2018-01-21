Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 4th ODI Live Cricket Score: Troubled Sri Lanka look to return to winning ways

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 4th ODI LIVE score: Sri Lanka have lost both the ODIs in the series so far. (AP) Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 4th ODI LIVE score: Sri Lanka have lost both the ODIs in the series so far. (AP)

Sri Lanka have made a miserable start to the tri-series against Zimbabwe and the home side Bangladesh. The side led by skipper Angelo Mathews lost the first ODI against Zimbabwe by 12 runs and then went on to get hammered at the hands of Bangladesh by 163 runs. Consecutive defeats have put them in danger of an early exit from the series and the upcoming 4th ODI of the tournament against Zimbabwe in Dhaka is a do-or-die encounter for the side. Questions are being raised upon the newly appointed coach Chandika Hathurusingha and whether he can provide the change the side needed after a demoralising showing in limited over matches in 2017. Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews will look to make some changes within the team and will hope his side can perform better with the bat than they have done in the series so far. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, who won their last encounter against the same opposition will be confident enough to repeat the results once again. Catch live scores and updates from Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, ODI Live Score and Updates: 1040 hrs IST: Welcome to our Live blog on Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe in Dhaka. This could be a do-or-die encounter for Sri Lanka. We will come back with the updates on the toss shortly.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga

Zimbabwe ODI Squad: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer(c), Ryan Murray, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd