Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: The five-match ODI series is leveled 1-1. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: The five-match ODI series is leveled 1-1.

After an impressive show with the bat in the series opener, Zimbabwe suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the second one-day international in Galle. Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga trussed up visitors’ middle order, before Upul Tharanga’s unbeaten knock of 78 saw Sri Lanka complete an unflustered chase. Zimbabwe will once again rely on their top order to give them a solid start. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to continue to improve their brand of cricket. Zimbabwe will look to mount pressure on Sri Lanka when the two sides clash on July 6 in the third one-dayer in Hambantota.

When is the third ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe?

The third one-day international of the five-match series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Sri Lanka leveled the five-match series 1-1 with a seven-wicket win in the second One-day in Galle.

What time is the third ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe?

The third ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe begins at 9:45 AM IST (Sunday morning). The toss is scheduled to be 30 minutes before the first ball is bowled in Hambantota. Before that, you may tune in on Ten Sports for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the third ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe being played?

The venue of the third one-day international between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

How do I follow the third ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live?

The third ODI match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe can be streamed live on SonyLIV. For live telecast, tune into Ten 1 HD and Ten 3. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd