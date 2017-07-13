Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Test, live TV coverage, time in IST

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Live Streaming: This will be Zimbabwe’s eight Test series against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Live Streaming: This will be Zimbabwe’s eight Test series against Sri Lanka.

After suffering their first ever series defeat to Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka will be eyeing to take revenge in the one-off Test that is slated to begin from July 14 in Colombo. Under the newly appointed Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lanka will look to turn the tables. Last time these two teams clashed in the longest format, then led by Rangana Herath, Sri Lanka sealed the two-match series 2-0 with ease. After an emphatic series win, Zimbabwe would look to continue with their rise and put up a good show in the whites.

When is the one-off Test match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe? The one-off Test match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played from Friday, July 14, 2017 in Colombo. Sri Lanka lost the five-match one-day international series 2-3, which was also their first series defeat against Zimbabwe.

What time one-off Test match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe starts? The one-off Test match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe begins at 10:00 AM IST (Friday morning). The toss is scheduled to be 30 minutes before the first ball is bowled in Colombo. Before that, you may tune in on Ten Sports for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the one-off Test match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe being played? The one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played in Colombo. The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Test will be played R Premadasa Stadium at Colombo.

How do I follow the one-off Test match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe live? The one-off Test match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe can be streamed live on SonyLIV. For live telecast, tune into Ten 1 HD and Ten 3. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

