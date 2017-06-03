Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Weakened Sri Lanka face massive South Africa challenge

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score and updates: Get all the updates as the two teams clash at The Oval. Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score and updates: Get all the updates as the two teams clash at The Oval.

Sri Lanka have a mountain to climb when they play their opening ICC Champions Trophy encounter against South Africa. The Proteas led by AB de Villiers might have lost 1-2 to England and looked poor prior to the start of the tournament but are still the number one ranked side, have top two ODI bowlers and four of the top ten ODI batsmen. On the other hand, Sri Lanka’s highest ranked batsman – Angelo Mathews at number 26 – is doubtful to play. In the previous series between the two sides, South Africa had thumped Lanka 5-0. Will the sheer dominance continue at The Oval? Catch live scores and updates from Sri Lanka vs South Africa from London.

