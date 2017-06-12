Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka put to bat first after Sri Lanka win toss in Cardiff

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in virtual quarterfinal. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in virtual quarterfinal.

After England, Bangladesh and India, the onus is now one of Pakistan or Sri Lanka to book a place in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals. The tally for Asian teams in the tournament would then reach an unexpected three for the knockouts. Both of these teams have blown hot-and-cold. Sri Lanka looked pale against South Africa and then shone brightly against India in the massive chase. Pakistan were shambolic against India in all departments and yet looked strong with the ball against South Africa. Who does better in Cardiff will be interesting to see. Catch live score and updates from Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score and Updates, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first. Expectedly, Dhananjaya de Silva comes in for injured Kusal Perera. Faheem Ashraf comes in for Shadab Khan for Pakistan. In their recent meetings, Sri Lanka have had the upper hand with six wins out of 10.

TEAM XI:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Fahim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

