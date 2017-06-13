Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan fined for slow over rate

Pakistan were one over short of their scheduled time allowance. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan were one over short of their scheduled time allowance. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan have been fined for their slow over rate against Sri Lanka in the final group of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine on the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side for being one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

As per Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount. Accordingly, Sarfraz has been docked 20 per cent of the match fee while the rest of the team were fined 10 per cent of their match fee in a tense three-wicket win.

Sarfraz pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy with Sarfraz as skipper, he will be suspended for one match. The charge was laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Ian Gould.

Earlier New Zealand have been fined for slow over rate against England, Sri Lanka for falling way behind their scheduled time allowance which resulted in Upul Tharanga being banned for two games. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was fined 40 per cent match fee while players were docked 20 per cent of their match fee. However, New Zealand have already bowed out of the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd