Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy warm-up: Sri Lanka building steadily after New Zealand elect to bowl first

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, live ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up: New Zealand and Sri Lanka ended up losing their first warm-up matches. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, live ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up: New Zealand and Sri Lanka ended up losing their first warm-up matches.

Sri Lanka play New Zealand in their second warm-up match on Tuesday ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Both teams had lost their first warm-up matches. New Zealand lost to India in a rain-curtailed match by 45 runs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost to Australia by three wickets in their opening warm-up match. Captain Angelo Mathews had missed out on a century by five runs as Sri Lanka set a target of 319 and Australia chased it down with two wickets in hand. Catch live scores and updates of the ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand here.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Live ICC Champions Trophy score:

