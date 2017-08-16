Latest news

Sri Lanka recall Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana for India ODI series

Included in the squad and setup are left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara and the left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando who played in the Test series but are yet to make their ODI debuts.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 16, 2017 10:17 am
sri lanka squad, sri lanka odi squad, india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, upul tharanga, india sri lanka odi series, cricket news, sports news, indian express Upul Tharanga will captain Sri Lanka against India. (Source: File)
Related News

A wounded and depleted Sri Lanka have recalled all rounders Thisara Perera and Milinda Siriwardana into their squad for the upcoming five match ODI series against India that begins on August 20. Sri Lanka were spanked by 304 runs, innings and 53 runs and an innings and 171 runs in the three Test matches played to resume the tour.

Also included in the squad and setup are left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara and the left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando who played in the Test series but are yet to make their ODI debuts.

Going out of the squad are a host of players who are suffering from injuries with Nuwan Pradeep (hamstring) and Asela Gunaratne (thumb) the pick of the lot. There was also no place in the squad for Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Kulasekara and Lahiru Kumara who had played in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka had lost that series 2-3 to give Zimbabwe their first series win in eight years.

Upul Tharanga will captain the 15-man squad and has called for support from the fans. “Every team goes through a rough patch,” he said. “This is something that happens in cycles to every team and every nation no matter how great a cricketing nation they are. The support of our fans plays a big role in lifting the morale of the team.”

“We play for our country and our goal is to bring pride to our family of 20 million in this nation – so your support is something that matters greatly to us,” Tharanga added.

Tharanga took over as captain following the resignation of Angelo Mathews after a disappointing ICC Champions Trophy campaign and the defeat to Zimbabwe.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 15, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 29 -->
27
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 29
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Bengaluru Bulls (27-24)
Aug 16, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 30 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 30
Aug 16, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 31 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 31

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 