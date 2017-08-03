Mystery, turner

Virat Kolhi made it clear that opener KL Rahul, returning after recovering from fever, would play in the second Test. Reuters Virat Kolhi made it clear that opener KL Rahul, returning after recovering from fever, would play in the second Test. Reuters

Three different but connected incidents betrayed Sri Lanka’s despair before the second Test. The first was bolstering their spin arsenal by recalling left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan late on Tuesday, the fourth spinner in the squad of 15. The second was the groundsmen’s urgency in plucking out even the last strand of grass on the surface. The third was the unusual sight of opener Dimuth Karunaratne rigorously practising medium pace with bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.

Connect the dots and a full picture forms itself. Sri Lanka, in their desperation to level the series, might resort to how they usually treat visiting sides, stinging them with envenomed strips. But with India, they’ve been usually reluctant, as such strips could easily rebound, given the proficient spinners they have in their roll-call.

However, such is the direness of Sri Lanka’s situation that a turner perhaps affords them the best shot at levelling the series. It’s a gamble, reducing the match to a straight shootout between the spinners of both sides, but it at least furnishes Rangana Herath and Co a better canvas to roll up the insuperable Indian batting line-up.

Summoning Sandakan could be either a desperate or an inspired move. Should he play, as the third spinner, he brings with him an element of mystery. Though India batters are quite used to one of their own left-arm wrist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav, at the nets, it still takes some getting used to. Sandakan, though of the same feather as Yadav, is perceptibly different. He is taller than Yadav, and hence doesn’t flight the ball as much. He is also a little faster than the Indian, but can purchase precocious turn.

There is a Youtube clip wherein he’s shown fizzing the ball back by at least a couple of yards against Joe Burns. The Australian, trying to cut him on the back foot, looked flabbergasted too see his stumps disarranged. He ripped the ball into the right-handed batsmen and across the lefties. His googly was almost unpickable and went sharply the other way. Sandakan seemed living up to the mystery-hype against Australia, his maiden Test series, but like with most unorthodox spinners, could bleed runs and become decipherable once the batsmen gets accustomed to him. Hence, he was dropped for the Zimbabwe series.

The 26-year-old’s name has been doing the rounds since Ajantha Mendis began to taper off. His cricketing narrative is straight out of MS Dhoni’s book. He began his teens as an aspiring footballer, not a goalkeeper but a forward, and was good enough to command a regular place in his school side. But one day, the school coach asked Sandakan to play cricket to make the quorum. He impressed the coach with his dashing stroke-play and became their top-order batsman. But one day, the coach noticed him bowling with a strange action in the nets, which none of his teammates could decipher.

The coach reckoned he was special, and took him to provincial coach Keerti Gunaratne, who carefully nurtured him. The wiry boy from Ragama, 30-odd kilometres from Colombo, then shifted to the Capital, where he joined the Colombo Cricket Club and his career blossomed. Returning to the team, he has made an instant impression on skipper Dinesh Chandimal, beating him squarely a few times at the nets.

While Chandimal may yet hand out a Test cap to left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara, a domestic veteran, as he was already in the squad, Sandakan provides him with a handy option, a temptation rather. Whether the third spinner is a left-arm finger or wrist spinner, Sri Lanka seem sure to pack in three spinners, more so as Chandimal himself reckoned that the strip, which underwent an overnight makeover, would take turn from day two.

Two days before the Test, the pitch had an even smattering of grass, reminiscent of the surface during the series-decider between the two sides in 2015, which swung around in the first two days. Maybe, Virat Kohli hadn’t countenanced the pitch on Wednesday when he said “it’s the kind of pitch that excites us,” and “what his team looks forward to play”, in the assumption that the grass coating was intact. He was genuinely taken aback when asked if the would play three spinners. “Which pitch are you talking about?” he asked. The neat and clean-shaven cut of the track would’ve surprised Kohli.

Not that he would tax his brain over it. His spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will be licking their lips after their labours in Galle, where the surface hardly co-operated with any kind of bowling. That Indian skippers no longer spend sleepless night thinking about pitches is a promising sign going ahead. The only uneasiness for Kohli would be to tell Abhinav Mukund, who took a few stunners close and scored a resolute second-innings half-century, to make way for KL Rahul.

Even the usually clear-headed Kohli choked for words to explain the situation. “I feel in a situation like this, you need to sit down and think which player has had more impact on the game,” he said. It was a straight giveaway that Mukund could be benched, unless of course, somebody picks up a last-minute injury, which won’t be surprising, to say the least.

In case, Kohli wants to play a third spinner he can do so without disrupting the equilibrium of the team by swapping Hardik Pandya with Kuldeep. Sri Lanka have no such luxuries. The injury-crippled Angelo Mathews doesn’t bowl these days, thus forcing Vaas and Co to turn Karunaratne into a new-ball operator overnight.

