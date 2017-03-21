Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Test win impact the ODI series, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Mortaza has played 169 ODIs where he has scored 1540 runs and taken 219 wickets. (Source: File) Mortaza has played 169 ODIs where he has scored 1540 runs and taken 219 wickets. (Source: File)

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza has insisted that the team’s historic win in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo will impact the upcoming three-match limited-overs series between the two sides.

In their 100th Test, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets on Sunday, thus clinching their first victory away from home against top-class opponents.

“It’s a big win for Bangladesh cricket. It’s a great joy to watch Bangladesh win the 100th Test, not just for the players but everyone who was there and who watched the match,” the Dailystar.net quoted Mortaza as saying.

“The players who have come here to play ODIs are lucky that we have witnessed the dressing room and the players’ feelings during that win.”

“It will definitely impact the ODI series. Most of the Test squad will be in the ODIs, so they will be mentally motivated ahead of the ODI series,” he insisted.

The ODI skipper further insisted that as they are playing white ball cricket after five Tests, it would be important for them to start well and be relaxed.

In the 16 ODIs that have been played between the two sides in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have won just one which came in their last series in 2013 in Pallekele.

“Personally, it has never helped me to look at the past. May be other players can get motivated. But I don’t take motivation form past. I have so many games in the past, and lost most of them. But that does not mean that I cannot win in the future. I don’t think we have to remember those 2013 win,” Mortaza said.

The three-match series will begin from March 25 at Dambulla, followed by games on March 28 and April 1.

Sri Lanka squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vikum Sanjaya, Thisara Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lakshan Sandakan.

Bangladesh squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Sunzamul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Subashis Roy and Soumya Sarkar.

