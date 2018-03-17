Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Tempers, Tigers fly as Bangladesh reach final

Mahmudullah (43 not out) struck a stunning six on the penultimate delivery to reach to the target of 160. (AP Photo) Mahmudullah (43 not out) struck a stunning six on the penultimate delivery to reach to the target of 160. (AP Photo)

The Premadasa Stadium had descended into chaos. In a virtual semifinal encounter, Bangladesh needed 12 runs from four deliveries against Sri Lanka to clinch a spot in the Nidahas Trophy final. Out in the middle, play was halted and the two umpires were in a huddle. Not far away from the action was an agitated Bangladesh captain Shakib-Al-Hasan. He was gesturing at his two batsmen, apparently asking them to return to the pavilion.

Tempers were flying and the entire Bangladeshi contingent was livid. Even their substitute fielder was involved in an argument with the Sri Lankan fielders. If Bill Lawry was on commentary, he would have aptly summed the tension in his typical inimitable style: “It’s all happening here.”

Bangladesh were up in arms against a run-out decision handed out to Mustafizur Rahman on a seemingly shoulder-height delivery. In a high octane and intensely fought duel, they were not willing to give an inch to their opposition.

Mustafizur’s wicket in the second delivery of the final over was the tipping point. Thankfully, better sense prevailed and the players finally resumed action after the timely intervention by the match officials. Almost inexplicably, the tide seemed to turn in the favour of Shakib’s team. Mahmudullah slammed a boundary through deep extra cover and then followed it up with a quick brace.

Suddenly, the equation was down to six runs off two deliveries. Then, in the penultimate delivery of the match, as Mahmudullah pummeled Sri Lanka’s left-arm seamer Udana for a six, it prompted frantic celebrations from the Bangladesh dressing room. After much drama, they managed to orchestrate a sensational two-wicket win over the hosts to set up a summit clash with India. Interestingly, Bangladesh had beaten Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

The tension and drama notwithstanding, this T20 game, at one point, looked like a simple open-and-shut case. Sri Lanka, after taking first strike, scored 159/7 in their 20 overs.

The Lankans didn’t have a promising start. The host batsmen struggled against the cutters from the left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Though, there was no devil in the surface Rahman bent his back and whipped his wrists to trouble the batsmen. At one stage, the Lankans were 41 for 5 in the ninth over. Rahman would finish with figures of 2/39.

He once again showed big match temperament, a trait that saw him get picked by Mumbai India at the IPL auction. It was difficult to keep Mustafizur out of action.

He was instrumental in running out of the dangerman Upul Tharanga (5). Captain Thisara Perera and Kusal Perera would bring Lanka back in the game with fine counter-attacking half centuries.

In pursuit of 160, Bangladesh were well poised at 80/2 at the half-way mark. However, the spirited Lankans kept themselves in the game with three wickets — Mushfiqur Rahim, Tanim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar — in quick succession. At the end of the 17th over, Bangladesh needed 30 runs and still fancied themselves.

But Shakib’s departure rattled them somewhat. And Mustafizur’s run-out only made matters worse. They would thank Mahamudullah for his timely hits that helped them cross the finish line in the end.

A visibly elated Shakib was beaming ear-to-ear after the win: “You can’t expect more than that in a T20 game, so much excitement, emotion. Credit goes to SL, losing five early wickets. We kept our nerves in the end. I knew I was not 100% as far as batting is concerned. We always had healthy competition in the ground, but outside, we are friends. Emotions take over, I need to be careful as a leader of a team, I will be careful next time.”

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, speaking about the last over chaos, said: “It was a very emotional finish, we saw the leg umpire signal a no-ball, we were complaining about the no-ball. We could have done it nicely.”

