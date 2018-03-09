Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Live Cricket Streaming, Nidahas Trophy 2018: When and where to watch SL vs BAN 3rd T20I

Kusal Perera scored 37-ball 66 against India. (AP) Kusal Perera scored 37-ball 66 against India. (AP)

After defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in T20I series last month, Sri Lanka went on to beat mighty India in the opening game of the tri-series to establish dominance. Kusal Perera, who scored 66 runs in 37 balls to help the home side in getting the 5-wicket win was the crucial factor. Now, the side led by Dinesh Chandimal will once again square off against Bangladesh for the first time in the tri-series. Bangladesh who lost against India by 6 wickets will be low on morale, but will have to regain confidence to take on Sri Lanka who are looking a more confident unit in the past couple of months. While Sri Lanka will look for an easy win to make an early bid to reach the final of the tri-series, Bangladesh will look for their first win in the series.

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I will be played on Saturday, March 10, 2018. This will be the third T20I of the Tri-Nation series between the three teams.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The first two games of the series were also played here.

What time does Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I start?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I begins at 07:00 PM IST. The coverage of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I will be broadcast on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on Jio Tv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 3rd T20I?

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal(c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Liton Das, Mahmudullah(c)

