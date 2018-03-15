Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 Live Cricket Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018: When and where to watch SL vs BAN T20 Live

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the 6th T20I in Nidahas Trophy. (AP) Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the 6th T20I in Nidahas Trophy. (AP)

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take on each other in the 6th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 on Friday. With both teams losing to India earlier in the week, the two have not yet booked a spot in the final. The two will look to gain a victory against each other on Friday to book an encounter against India in the final of the tri-series on Sunday. Sri Lanka will be wary of their opponents after they managed to chase down the massive total of 215 last week to give them their first defeat in the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be confident to have a repeated performance against the home side and make it to the final.

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I in the Nidahas Trophy will be played on Wednesday, March 16, 2018. This will be the sixth T20I of the tri-nation series between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. All the matches of the series are being played at the same ground.

What time does Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I start?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I begins at 07:00 PM IST. The coverage of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I will be broadcast on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I live streaming will be available on Jio Tv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

