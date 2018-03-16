Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018: Do-or-die clash for Sri Lanka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo) Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018: Do-or-die clash for Sri Lanka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh play a do-or-die game in the Nidahas Trophy on Friday. Both the teams need a win to reach the final where they will face India on Sunday. Bangladesh had defeated Sri Lanka in the previous meeting between the two teams in the tournament by chasing down 218. Sri Lanka, however, will like to turn that result around and make it to the final of the home tournament. Bangladesh have been exceptional in this tournament despite the two losses to India. They will also like to reach the final. Catch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming of Nidahas Trophy 2018 T20I here

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 game of the Nidahas Trophy will be played in Colombo on Friday and the match will be live on DSports from 7 pm. This is the final group stage game of the tournament. A win for either team will ensure its spot in the final.

