Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy T20: Sri Lanka post 214/6 against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy: Sri Lanka post 214/6 against Bangladesh. (AP Photo) Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy: Sri Lanka post 214/6 against Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka were asked to bat in Colombo and Bangladesh would have never imagined what they got. Sri Lanka openers Kusal Prerea and Dhanuska Gunathilaka punished the Bangladesh bowlers and took score to 52/0 after 4 overs. Sri Lanka were 98/1 after first 10 overs and took 116 in the next 10. Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera scored fifties as Sri Lanka ended with 214 for 6. No Bangladesh bowler had an economy rate of less than 7.5. Catch Live Score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 from Colombo here.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy T20: Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh in a T20I game on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on DSports channel from 07:00 pm IST. This the third game of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 and it will be played in Colombo. The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I can be found on JioTV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd