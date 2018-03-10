Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy T20: Sri Lanka post 214/6 against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka were asked to bat in Colombo and Bangladesh would have never imagined what they got. Sri Lanka openers Kusal Prerea and Dhanuska Gunathilaka punished the Bangladesh bowlers and took score to 52/0 after 4 overs. Sri Lanka were 98/1 after first 10 overs and took 116 in the next 10. Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera scored fifties as Sri Lanka ended with 214 for 6. No Bangladesh bowler had an economy rate of less than 7.5. Catch Live Score of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20 from Colombo here.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Live Streaming Nidahas Trophy T20: Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh in a T20I game on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on DSports channel from 07:00 pm IST. This the third game of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 and it will be played in Colombo. The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I can be found on JioTV.
A dot ball in the end but Sri Lanka end with 214 for 6 and they will be very happy with this total. Jeevan missed the final delivery completely. Not the best bowling effort from Bangladesh but some stunning batting from Sri Lanka. The openers were on the charge from the beginning and Kusal Perera continued it. Two quick wickets in the middle did not make a difference as Tharanga made a 15-ball 32
Mustafizur gets his second wicket of the over. A short ball from him and Perera looked to pull it. A fine catch at deep square-leg to end his innings. But the next ball is a no-ball from Mushtafizur! Free-hit. Jeevan Mendis on strike who has launched it for a massive six!
A cheeky shot over short fine-leg from Upul Tharanga and that is 200 up for Sri Lanka. But two balls later, Kusal Perera is caught behind. Skied one in the air and Mushfiqur takes an easy catch!
Six to start the penultimate over! Kusal Perera with a brilliant shot. Power in that shot that has sailed over midwicket. Next is a dot ball but the third ball is hammered through covers for four!
Final four overs coming up in Colombo. Sri Lanka are 157 for the loss of four wickets. Rubel Hussain will bowl. Kusal Perera, who has completed his fifty, is still there on the crease. Upul Tharanga is the other batsman
Wow! Mahmudullah has taken two wickets in four balls. Shanaka hits one straight to Sabbir at deep-midwicket. A replay of Mendis wicket but Bangladesh are happy. After 14 overs, Sri Lanka are 143 for 3
What a bowling change! Captain Mahmudullah brings himself own and after being hit for a six first ball, he gets the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Tries to go big again but it is straight to mid-wicket. 2 down now
Sri Lanka are 111 for 1 after 11 overs and looking good for a huge total. Kusal Mendis brings up his half-century off just 26 balls. Sri Lanka would like him to continue till the end and lead them towards a big total
SIX to bring up the team hundred from Kusal Prera. What a brilliant innings for Sri Lanka. Bangladesh bowlers are finding it difficult to stop the run-flow. The spinners are being punished as well
Sri Lanka have been brilliant in this game so far. They have utilised powerply nicely and attacked the Bangladesh bowlers from the start. After seven overs, Sri Lanka are 73 for one
GONE! Mustafizur Rahman breaks the opening stand with a very good delivery! Off his third delivery, Mustafizur cleans up Gunathilaka with a knuckle ball. That was too slow after pitching. Sri Lanka lose first wicket
Taskin Ahmed tries too much and gets punished! Two sixes, a wide and 5 wides. A 22-run over which has help Sri Lanka surge to 52 for no loss after 4 overs. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah not happy at all
A heated exchange between Rubel Hussain and Kusal Prera. The Sri Lanka openers have got under Bangladesh's skin after their brisk start. This turning out to be a great match. Sri Lanka are 30 for 0 after 3 overs
Sri Lanka openers have come out all guns blazing! Gunathilaka and Kusal going after everything. Some quick boudaries and now Sri Lanka are 24 for no loss after two overs. Brillianst start
Bangladesh players are out in the middle for the game. Sri Lanka openers are making their way out as well. Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis will look to give them a good start. Let's hope there is no more rain tonight!
Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam
Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep
Bangladesh win the toss in Colombo and Mahmudullah opts to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The rain has its part to play in the decision. Bangladesh are unchanged for this game
The presistent rain has delayed the toss in Colombo. The are no covers on the outfield but the square was covered until now. They have now removed all covers. Toss shortly between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
Welcome to the coverage of the third T20I of Nidahas Trophy. Sri Lanka clash with Bangladesh in Colombo. Sri Lanka won their first game while Bangladesh lost to India