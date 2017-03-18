Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Kusal Perera, Thisara recalled for Bangladesh ODIs

Kusal Perera had struck two fifties in the three games he played and grabbed the attention of the selectors. (Source: File) Kusal Perera had struck two fifties in the three games he played and grabbed the attention of the selectors. (Source: File)

Sri Lanka have recalled left-handed batsman Kusal Perera and Thisara Perera for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting from March 25 in Dambulla.

Both Pereras have been recalled into the ODI team following their decent form in the ODI leg of the England Lions’ recent tour of Sri Lanka.

Thisara had hit a match-winning 56 not out off 35 in the first unofficial ODI, and took two wickets for 17 in the second. On the other hand, Kusal had struck two fifties in the three games he played and grabbed the attention of the selectors.

However, skipper Angelo Mathews has not been included in the 15-man squad due to injury.

Upul Tharanga, who was stand-in captain during their 0-5 ODI whitewash in South Africa, will continue to lead the side.

While the management had hoped that Mathews would regain fitness in time for this series, the hamstring tear he sustained during the T20I series in South Africa continued to ail him, reports ESPNcrininfo.

Sri Lanka Squad: Upul Tharanga (capt), Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vikum Sanjaya, Thisara Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Seekkuge Prassanna, Lakshan Sandakan.

In: Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera

Out: Chaturanga de Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lahiru Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sandun Weerakkody

The first ODI will be followed by games on March 28 and April 1 at the Dambulla International Stadium and SSC respectively.

