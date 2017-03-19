Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: In 100th Test, Bangladesh notch-up historic win over Sri Lanka

Tamim Iqbal scored 82 runs in Bangladesh’s chase of 191. (Source: AP) Tamim Iqbal scored 82 runs in Bangladesh’s chase of 191. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh clinched a historic four-wicket win in their 100th Test match, also their first ever Test victory against Sri Lanka, to secure a series draw Sunday. Needing 191 to win, the tourists reached their target losing six wickets in the final session. Tamim Iqbal top scored with 82, his 22nd Test half-century and shared 109 runs for the second wicket with Shabbir Rahman (41). Sri Lanka spinners hit back with four late wickets but it wasn’t enough to prevent an upset win for Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka batted first having won the toss and made 338 in its first innings. Bangladesh was bowled out for 467, a 129-run first innings lead. Sri Lanka then made 319 in its second innings.

Iqbal and Rahman stalled a potential collapse of Bangladesh’s chase with a 109-run partnership for the third wicket after Sri Lanka captain Rangan Herath took two wickets in successive deliveries to leave the tourists struggling on 22 for two.

Iqbal faced 124 deliveries for his 82 runs that included seven boundaries and a six. He was brilliantly caught by Dinesh Chandimal in the outfield off offspinner Dilruwan Perera. Rahman made 42 before being trapped lbw by Perera. Shakib Al Hasan was bowled by Perera on 15 and Mosaddek Hossain (13) was caught by wicketkeeper Nirishan Dickwella off Herath. Captain Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 22. Mehedi Hasan scored the winning runs for Bangladesh.

“Really feel great,” Rahim said. “After losing the first Test we knew that if were play to our potential we are good enough to beat this side, although they won the first Test convincingly. “It will be a big boost for the team because in the last few test series we played really well but didn’t get the result we wanted.”

Of the 17 Test matches played between the sides previously, Sri Lanka won 15 while two were drawn. Perera took three wickets for 59 while Herath had three for 75.

Earlier in the morning session Sri Lanka resumed their second innings on 268-8, a lead of 139 runs, and added another 51 valuable runs in the morning session to set Bangladesh a target of 191, thanks mostly to Dilruwan Perera and Suranga Lakmal, who put on 80 runs for the ninth wicket.

Perera patiently completed his half-century but was then run out for 50 at the non-striker’s end following a mix-up on a misfield.

Lakmal added one more to the total before he fell for 42 in the next over, bringing an end to the innings. Herath, the veteran left-arm spinner had opener Saumya Sarkar caught at long on by Upul Tharaga for 10 with a cleverly disguised shorter ball, then he dismissed Imrul Kayes for a golden duck when he found a thick edge and Asela Gunaratne held a sharp chance at slip, leaving Iqbal and Rahman to rescue the innings.

“We must look to minimize our mistakes,” Sri Lanka captain Herath said. “We made a lot of mistakes specially when batting and on the field. We missed two or three catches and that cost us the match.” The hosts won the first Test by 259 runs.

